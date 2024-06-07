State Governors Express Concerns Over Proposed N60,000 Minimum Wage

The peace regarding the national minimum wage between organised labour and the Federal Government may be short-lived as 36 State governors argue against the sustainability of the proposed N60,000 wage. According to the governors, many states would exhaust their FAAC allocations solely on salary payments, leaving nothing for developmental projects.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) emphasized the need for a wage agreement that considers socio-economic factors and is fair to all segments of society, including pensioners. While acknowledging the demand for higher wages by labour unions, the NGF cautioned against hastily agreeing to unsustainable terms.

The NGF urged all parties, especially labour unions, to prioritize a sustainable and realistic agreement over a hasty resolution. They highlighted the potential consequences of the proposed wage, including states resorting to borrowing for monthly salary payments. The NGF stressed the importance of considering all socio-economic variables for a fair and durable agreement.