Quoted Companies

Profit After Tax Soars to N32.86 Billion for Presco Plc in 2023, a 152% Increase

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

At the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos on Thursday, shareholders of Presco Plc endorsed a dividend of N24.30 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, totaling N24.3 billion. Additionally, shareholders authorized the company’s directors to raise additional capital through debt finance, equity raising, or a combination thereof.

Empowering the directors to invest indirectly or through subsidiaries and acquire assets or majority shares of relevant companies within the same line of business was also approved.

Including the interim dividend of 200 kobo per 50 Kobo share, which amounted to N2 billion, the total dividend for 2023 stands at N26.30 per share, totaling N26.3 billion.

During the period under review, Presco Plc experienced a 26.4 percent increase in revenue, reaching N102.42 billion in 2023 from N81.03 billion in 2022. Profit After Tax soared to N32.86 billion, marking a significant 152 percent increase from the previous year.

Rasheed Sarumi, Chairman of Presco Plc, reiterated the board’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance. He highlighted the annual Board Assessment conducted by international corporate consultant Grant Thornton Consultants, whose report ensures compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Code and the 2018 National Code of Corporate Governance Practice.

Sarumi assured shareholders of Presco Plc’s dedication to capitalizing on business opportunities within Nigeria and the ECOWAS sub-region to achieve strategic growth objectives. He emphasized the company’s commitment to operational excellence and maintaining rigorous corporate governance standards.

Felix Nwabuko, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, reassured shareholders and stakeholders of a promising future for Presco Plc.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

