Election Views

Presidency Denies N5.4 Trillion Fuel Subsidy Spending, Reiterates End of Subsidy Era

By: Yetunde Kolawale

The presidency refutes documents suggesting the federal government still spends N5.4 trillion on fuel subsidies, reiterating that the costly venture ended the day President Bola Tinubu declared its cessation.

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on Information and Strategy, emphasized on Thursday that the leaked documents were merely policy proposals under review and not approved by the government.

Titled “Inflation Reduction and Price Stability (Fiscal Policy Measure etc) Order 2024” and “Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan (ASAP),” the drafts contain suggestions for improving the Nigerian economy. Onanuga urged the public and media to disregard the documents and cease further discussions on them.

Wale Edun, the minister of finance, reiterated the government’s stance, affirming that the fuel subsidy program ended as announced by President Tinubu in May 2023. The government remains committed to mitigating the subsidy removal’s effects and reducing the cost of living pressures on Nigerians, focusing on initiatives like the CNG initiative to ease transportation costs and food inflation.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

