Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Presidency Denies N105,000 As Proposed New Minimum Wage

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Presidency on Thursday denied reports that the Federal Government was proposing N105,000 as the new minimum wage.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the report as false.

The report followed the presentation of the cost implications of implementing a new national minimum wage to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, submitted the template to the President alongside the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

Edun confirmed submitting the template to the President and reassured that ‘there is no cause for alarm’ when questioned about the figure.

Tinubu was said to be currently reviewing the proposal, and an official announcement is expected soon.

However, the development triggered speculations that the finance minister proposed N105,000 in the new minimum wage template.

Onanuga punctured the claim in a post on his X account.

The presidential aide wrote, “The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage. The contrary story being disseminated is false.”

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage was again adjourned till Friday (today) due to the unavailability of the cost template on the new minimum wage.

This was the second time in 24 hours that the committee session had been postponed.

On Wednesday, the Federal Government and Organised Labour adjourned the minimum wage talks till Thursday in anticipation of the template.

On Tuesday, Tinubu directed the finance minister to present the cost implications for a new minimum wage within two days.

The President gave the order at a meeting with the government negotiation team led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Though the finance minister submitted the template to the President earlier on Thursday, the proposal was not presented to the Federal Government and Labour representatives, who met for over two hours and adjourned their session until today.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Adamawa Police Arrest Two Drug Dealers
Next article
WESTERN DIGITAL INTRODUCES NEW AI DATA CYCLE STORAGE FRAMEWORK TO HELP CUSTOMERS CAPTURE THE VALUE OF AI
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Multichoice ordered to give Nigerians one month free subscription

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal...

WESTERN DIGITAL INTRODUCES NEW AI DATA CYCLE STORAGE FRAMEWORK TO HELP CUSTOMERS CAPTURE THE VALUE OF AI

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
June 7,2024. Fueling the next wave of AI innovation, Western...

Adamawa Police Arrest Two Drug Dealers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adamawa State Police Command has arrested...

Four Boko Haram Commanders Surrender To Troops In Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Four top Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Multichoice ordered to give Nigerians one month free subscription

Technology 0
June 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal...

WESTERN DIGITAL INTRODUCES NEW AI DATA CYCLE STORAGE FRAMEWORK TO HELP CUSTOMERS CAPTURE THE VALUE OF AI

Technology 0
June 7,2024. Fueling the next wave of AI innovation, Western...

Adamawa Police Arrest Two Drug Dealers

CrimeWatch 0
June 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adamawa State Police Command has arrested...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

BREAKING: Multichoice ordered to give Nigerians one month free subscription

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0