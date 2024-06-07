Menu
Data & News Analysis

PenOp Recommends Inflation-Indexed Bonds to Protect Pension Assets

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) has suggested the introduction of inflation-indexed bonds for investing pension assets to hedge against asset devaluation.

During the 4th PenOp National Assembly Retreat in Lagos, Dave Uduanu, a PenOp member and Managing Director of Access Pensions, advocated for the issuance of inflation-indexed bonds by the government. He explained that these bonds, which are issued in several countries, track the inflation rate and provide a return that outpaces inflation, thereby protecting savings from inflation and devaluation.

Uduanu stated, “Government should issue inflation-indexed bonds to safeguard the country’s savings. For example, if you issue bonds indexed at inflation plus two percent, and inflation is 14 percent, the bond will yield 16 percent. If inflation rises to 23 percent, the bond will yield 25 percent. This ensures savings are protected from inflation and devaluation.”

He also recommended creating more infrastructure funds to invest pension assets in real estate, which can serve as a hedge against inflation.

Additionally, Sa’ad Jijji, Managing Director of PAL Pensions, highlighted challenges in investing pension assets, such as limited access to foreign exchange and viable investment opportunities. He noted that investment returns often fall below inflation, further complicating the management of pension assets.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

