Cases & Trials

Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team Threatens Lawsuits Against Media Outlets Calling IPOB a Terrorist Group

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team, led by Aloy Ejimakor, Esq., has issued a stern warning to Nigerians and media outlets to refrain from labeling the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group.

In a legal notice dated June 7, 2024, addressed to the media, general public, and government agencies, the team emphasized that any continued reference to IPOB as a terrorist organization would result in legal action.

The notice pointed out a previous ruling by a High Court in Nigeria, which deemed the proscription of IPOB as illegal and unconstitutional. It highlighted that no evidence has been provided to support claims of IPOB engaging in terrorist activities.

Furthermore, the legal team cited a judgment order from Justice A. O. Onovo of the Enugu State High Court, declaring the proscription of IPOB as unlawful. The court also ordered an official apology to Kanu and awarded monetary damages for the infringement of his fundamental rights.

The legal team urged compliance with the court’s decision and demanded that IPOB should no longer be labeled a terrorist organization.

This development underscores the ongoing legal battle surrounding the status of IPOB and highlights the efforts to uphold Kanu’s rights amidst legal challenges.

