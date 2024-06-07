Menu
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

“Nigeria’s Q1 IGR: 21 States Struggle with Salaries as Lagos Tops with N275.9 Billion IGR”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

State Budget Performance Review Reveals Financial Strain on Salaries

An analysis of the budget performance reports of Nigeria’s 36 states indicates that twenty-one of them would have faced difficulties paying salaries in the first quarter of 2024 based solely on their internally generated revenue (IGR).

For instance, Kano State generated N9.5 billion in the first quarter but had a personnel cost of N20.4 billion, leaving it short of covering its wage bill with its IGR alone.

Similarly, Kaduna State fell short by N2 billion, with an IGR of N13 billion against a N15 billion salary expense. Oyo, Osun, and Kogi faced similar challenges, with their IGRs unable to meet their personnel costs.

In contrast, some states exceeded their personnel costs with their IGR. For example, Ekiti State earned N10 billion internally with a wage bill of N9.2 billion. Cross Rivers, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Lagos also had IGRs surpassing their personnel expenses.

The reliance of states on federal allocation has raised concerns, as experts warn against over-dependence on the federal government’s revenue sharing, which could hinder their development.

The disparities in budget performance highlight the varying financial capacities and challenges faced by different states in Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
