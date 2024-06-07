Nigerian Ports Authority Implements New Export Policy, Reducing Truck Entry Time to Port by 40%

In a bid to streamline trade operations and enhance efficiency, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced a revised export policy. This policy aims to reduce the entry time for trucks carrying export cargoes by 40%, from 72 hours to 48 hours. The decision comes after thorough consultations and collaboration with the Transit Truck Parks Limited (ETO), the managers of the Export Processing Terminals (EPT).

According to the NPA, there has been a notable improvement in the movement of export trucks, prompting the need for further optimization. The revised policy will facilitate smoother access for export trucks to the port, addressing delays and improving overall trade operations. Effective mid-June, stakeholders within the ecosystem are urged to adjust their operations accordingly to ensure seamless and efficient movement of export trucks.