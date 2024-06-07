Menu
Nigerian hospitals sack foreign expatriates, hire home-trained Experts to Offset Currency Devaluation woes

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian hospitals are strategically reducing expenses in foreign currencies to weather severe economic pressures, reports Naija247news. Facing high devaluation, inflation, and escalating petrol subsidy costs, major hospitals are pivoting towards local solutions.

In April, Lagos’ First Cardiology Consultant, a leading cardiac center, laid off 12 foreign expatriate staff due to unsustainable costs driven by fluctuating dollar rates. CEO Yemi Johnson explained that they now rely on skilled local experts, occasionally supported by consultants from the UK and US.

The challenge of high import tariffs on medical supplies, lacking local alternatives, exacerbates financial strains. Modupe Elebute-Odunsin, CEO of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre, highlighted that Nigerian diaspora consultants volunteer on a “tumour board,” enhancing patient care without added expenses.

The fluctuating currency makes hospital management financially daunting, impacting medical supplies and equipment maintenance. Despite efforts to engage the Federal Ministry of Health and Ministry of Power on energy cost challenges, solutions remain elusive.

Hospitals are increasingly sourcing effective, affordable local medicines and exploring diaspora networks for critical medical supplies. Olurotimi Badero, from Iwosan Lagoon Hospital, emphasized the importance of cost-effective care and skills transfer to reduce medical tourism.

Health providers seek government collaboration to alleviate these pressures and ensure sustainable healthcare delivery in Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
