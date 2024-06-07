Menu
Nigeria Urges Nursing Graduates to Prioritize Homeland Over ‘Japa’

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 7, 2024.

Dame Francisca Okafor, Director of Nursing at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, urged nursing graduates to prioritize staying in Nigeria over seeking opportunities abroad, colloquially referred to as ‘Japa’. She made this plea during the seventh combined convocation of the School of Psychiatric Nursing at Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro in Abeokuta, attended by 619 graduates spanning 14 sets from 2009/2010 to 2022/2023.

Okafor emphasized the pressing need for mental health professionals to remain in Nigeria, particularly amidst increasing economic challenges that contribute to rising mental health issues such as depression and substance abuse. She urged the graduates to apply their specialized training in psychiatric nursing to provide essential care to Nigerians, especially those affected by substance abuse.

While acknowledging the need for improvements in nurses’ working conditions in the country, Okafor stressed the importance of sacrifice and patriotism. She cautioned against undocumented migration, highlighting the risks involved and advising adherence to proper channels for emigration.

The Director encouraged graduates to use their training to destigmatize mental illness and align their practices with Nigeria’s Mental Health Act of 2022. She concluded by urging them to uphold global standards of nursing care and serve as exemplary ambassadors for their alma mater.

Afis Agboola, the Provost/Medical Director of the hospital, echoed these sentiments, urging graduates to utilize their skills to enhance mental health care delivery. He also appealed for increased support from public-spirited individuals and corporate bodies to address funding and infrastructure challenges facing the institution.

Faruk Abubakar, Registrar/CEO of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), advised the graduates to uphold excellence in nursing practice according to international standards, reinforcing.

