Bilateral Ties

Nigeria-Sweden Trade Hits $183 Million, Reflecting Strong Bilateral Relations

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, announced a significant milestone in bilateral relations between Nigeria and Sweden, revealing that trade volume between the two nations has reached $183 million. The announcement came during a recent meeting with Annika Hahn-Englund, the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo commended the longstanding and growing partnership between Nigeria and Sweden, noting a robust increase from $29.6 million in 1995 to the current $183 million. This reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 6.7%, indicating a thriving bilateral relationship.

In a statement issued in Abuja by Ozoya Imohimi, Director of Press and Public Relations, the Minister underscored Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Swedish investments amidst an improving security environment. He also reiterated Nigeria’s readiness for mutually beneficial collaborations in economics, business, and migration control.

The Ambassador, Hahn-Englund, expressed her keen interest in understanding Nigeria’s priorities within the Ministry of Interior, receiving updates on the security situation, and discussing opportunities to enhance Swedish investments in Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
