Nigeria Set to Spend ₦5.4 Trillion to Maintain Fixed Petrol Prices in 2024

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

ABUJA, June 6 – According to a draft document seen by Reuters on Thursday, Nigeria is projected to spend 5.4 trillion naira ($3.7 billion) in 2024, a 50% increase from 2023, to sustain fixed petrol prices. Additionally, the country plans to borrow an extra 6.6 trillion naira to address budget deficits.

The “Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan” (ASAP), devised by the finance ministry in collaboration with private sector executives and economists, aims to tackle challenges associated with growth-boosting reforms.

Last May, President Bola Tinubu removed a costly petrol subsidy in a significant reform applauded by investors. However, this led to a tripling of petrol prices, escalating transportation costs, and fueling inflation, triggering public dissatisfaction.

Despite pressure from labour unions, Tinubu remains committed to his reforms. Petrol prices have been fixed since July last year, despite currency devaluations and the country’s reliance on petroleum imports due to insufficient domestic refining capacity.

The ministry’s draft document warns that fuel subsidy expenditure is projected to reach 5.4 trillion naira by the end of 2024, a significant increase from 3.6 trillion naira in 2023 and 2.0 trillion naira in 2022.

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga confirmed Tinubu received the draft, emphasizing it’s a proposal aimed at improving the Nigerian economy.

If approved, the policy could lead to executive orders for implementation, including reforms in the power, oil and gas, agriculture, and healthcare sectors, with a focus on business support.

Nigeria’s economy, currently growing at around 3%, falls short of the 6% annual expansion target set by Tinubu upon assuming office last year.

The ministry’s policy document also suggests selling equity in refineries by May 2026, increasing excise duty on beverages, and introducing taxes on single-use plastics and sweetened beverages to raise funds. Additionally, the government aims to increase oil production to around 2 million barrels per day by December to enhance cash flow and address revenue shortfalls.

