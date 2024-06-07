Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Diaspora News

Nigeria Investigates Trafficking of Teenage Girls to Ghana for Prostitution

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP) has launched an investigation into a viral video depicting teenage girls reportedly trafficked to Ghana for prostitution, as reported by Pastor Okezie.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the video, uploaded by Pastor Okezie, the girls, aged six years and below, claim they were lured into Ghana by a man, allegedly one of their brothers, who exploited them as “money-making machines.” They further alleged that all earnings from prostitution were taken by their traffickers.

Vincent Adekoye, NAPTIP’s Spokesman, confirmed the agency’s awareness of the situation and assured that investigations were underway. He stated that NAPTIP was deeply disturbed by the video and would take swift action to rescue the victims, gather necessary details, and collaborate with authorities in Ghana.

This development comes after the Edo Zonal command of NAPTIP arrested a fake Reverend sister involved in the trafficking of 38 children in Delta State. The suspect, Ikejimba Maryvianney, and an accomplice allegedly persuaded parents to send their children to their orphanage homes under false pretenses, promising better care. Maryvianney, apprehended following a tip-off, claimed training in Ghana as a Reverend sister while operating from their headquarters in the Philippines, according to NAPTIP zonal commander Nduka Nwanwenne.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Hajji 2024: Saudi Arabia Arrests Seven Nigerian Pilgrims over NUSUK ID Card Infractions
Next article
“Nigeria’s Q1 IGR: 21 States Struggle with Salaries as Lagos Tops with N275.9 Billion IGR”
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

State Governors Express Concerns Over Proposed N60,000 Minimum Wage

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The peace regarding the national minimum wage between organised...

Nigerian Ports Authority Implements New Export Policy, Reducing Truck Entry Time to Port by 40%

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
In a bid to streamline trade operations and enhance...

“Nigeria’s Q1 IGR: 21 States Struggle with Salaries as Lagos Tops with N275.9 Billion IGR”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
State Budget Performance Review Reveals Financial Strain on Salaries An...

Hajji 2024: Saudi Arabia Arrests Seven Nigerian Pilgrims over NUSUK ID Card Infractions

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reported...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

State Governors Express Concerns Over Proposed N60,000 Minimum Wage

Data & News Analysis 0
The peace regarding the national minimum wage between organised...

Nigerian Ports Authority Implements New Export Policy, Reducing Truck Entry Time to Port by 40%

Maritime 0
In a bid to streamline trade operations and enhance...

“Nigeria’s Q1 IGR: 21 States Struggle with Salaries as Lagos Tops with N275.9 Billion IGR”

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
State Budget Performance Review Reveals Financial Strain on Salaries An...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

State Governors Express Concerns Over Proposed N60,000 Minimum Wage

Gbenga Samson - 0