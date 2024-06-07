Nigeria Investigates Trafficking of Teenage Girls to Ghana for Prostitution

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP) has launched an investigation into a viral video depicting teenage girls reportedly trafficked to Ghana for prostitution, as reported by Pastor Okezie.

In the video, uploaded by Pastor Okezie, the girls, aged six years and below, claim they were lured into Ghana by a man, allegedly one of their brothers, who exploited them as “money-making machines.” They further alleged that all earnings from prostitution were taken by their traffickers.

Vincent Adekoye, NAPTIP’s Spokesman, confirmed the agency’s awareness of the situation and assured that investigations were underway. He stated that NAPTIP was deeply disturbed by the video and would take swift action to rescue the victims, gather necessary details, and collaborate with authorities in Ghana.

This development comes after the Edo Zonal command of NAPTIP arrested a fake Reverend sister involved in the trafficking of 38 children in Delta State. The suspect, Ikejimba Maryvianney, and an accomplice allegedly persuaded parents to send their children to their orphanage homes under false pretenses, promising better care. Maryvianney, apprehended following a tip-off, claimed training in Ghana as a Reverend sister while operating from their headquarters in the Philippines, according to NAPTIP zonal commander Nduka Nwanwenne.