Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Nigeria Completes $1 Billion Sale of Five Power Plants

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Power, has finalized the sale of five power plants for approximately $1.15 billion under the National Integrated Power Projects. The bidding process has been completed, and a final report has been submitted to the National Council of Privatisation (NCP), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu announced the development at a BusinessDay energy event, noting the setup of a technical committee led by Lagos State Governor Babatunde Sanwolu to oversee the process. These power plants, funded by the Federation Account, are co-owned by federal, state, and local governments.

Adelabu mentioned a few issues such as bid quotes and payment methods, which are being resolved. The final announcement of the preferred bidders will be made at the next NCP meeting. The sale aims to increase government revenue and improve efficiency in power management.

The five power plants include:

– 434 MW Geregu II gas-fired plant in Kogi State

– 451 MW Omotosho II plant in Ondo State

– 750 MW Olorunsogo II plant in Ogun State

– 563 MW Odukpami plant in Calabar, Cross River State

– 451 MW Benin-Ihovbor plant in Edo State

Specific sale prices for the plants are:

– Benin-Ihovbor: $420 million

– Calabar Odukpami: $260 million

– Geregu: $215 million

– Omotosho: $85 million

– Olorunsogo: $170 million

The sale follows a December 2022 agreement between the federal and state governments to fund the 2023 budget through the proceeds. The decision concludes years of disputes and legal challenges regarding the sale of the NIPP plants managed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPH).

Former Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises Alex Okoh confirmed the agreement in late 2022, despite opposition from various groups. The privatisation of these plants has been a long-standing issue, with plans evolving over several years.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Revitalizing Dynamic Relations With Russia An Uphill Task For Africa
Next article
IMF Predicts Nigeria’s Economy to Reach $1.852 Trillion in PPP by 2029
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Growth in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector decelerated to 1.49% in Q1

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Growth in Nigeria's manufacturing sector decelerated to 1.49 percent...

Nigeria-Sweden Trade Hits $183 Million, Reflecting Strong Bilateral Relations

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior,...

Nigeria Urges Nursing Graduates to Prioritize Homeland Over ‘Japa’

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dame Francisca Okafor, Director of Nursing...

UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) Continues to Benefit Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Growth in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector decelerated to 1.49% in Q1

Manufacturing 0
Growth in Nigeria's manufacturing sector decelerated to 1.49 percent...

Nigeria-Sweden Trade Hits $183 Million, Reflecting Strong Bilateral Relations

Bilateral Ties 0
June 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior,...

Nigeria Urges Nursing Graduates to Prioritize Homeland Over ‘Japa’

Health news 0
June 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dame Francisca Okafor, Director of Nursing...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Growth in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector decelerated to 1.49% in Q1

Godwin Okafor - 0