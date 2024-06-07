Nigeria Ban on LPG Exports Cuts Cooking Gas Prices by 40%

The Federal Government’s ban on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) exports has led to a significant reduction in the cost of cooking gas, dropping from about N1,500 per kilogram to around N900/kg. This was confirmed by the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers during a meeting with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, in Abuja.

Oladapo Olatunbosun, National President of NALPGAM, praised the minister for domesticating LPG production, which has stabilized local prices. The move followed the government’s directive in February 2024, aiming to retain LPG within Nigeria to curb soaring prices. Olatunbosun highlighted that the price for 20 metric tonnes of LPG has decreased from N20 million to N15 million.

He also noted that consumers are returning to using LPG cylinders due to the reduced costs. Ekpo emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to increasing domestic gas consumption and appreciated the marketers’ role in the price reduction.

Ekpo reiterated the government’s strategy to halt LPG exports, ensuring that all domestically produced LPG stays within the country to increase supply and lower prices.