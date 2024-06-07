Mohbad: Drug reaction possible cause of death – Autopsy reveals

June 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An autopsy conducted on the body of late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as MohBad, at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), has revealed findings suggesting the possible cause of his death.

The report, obtained by TheCable on Thursday, stated that while the exact cause of death remains uncertain, there is speculation about a potential drug reaction based on limited post-mortem and toxicology findings.

The report indicates that samples of the late singer’s gastric content, blood, bone marrow, liver, kidney, and lung were collected for a comprehensive toxicology examination.

The test results revealed the presence of diphenhydramine, an antihistamine, in Mohbad’s system. However, the concentration detected was not deemed fatal or lethal. Antihistamines like diphenhydramine are used to treat allergies, stomach ailments, cold symptoms, and anxiety.

The anatomical and pathological examination showed an injury on Mohbad’s right forearm, and his body was found to be moderately to severely decomposed upon exhumation.

The report suggests at the potential of a fatal anaphylactic shock or drug reaction, despite inconclusive post-mortem and toxicology results. Anaphylactic shock is a severe allergic reaction with life-threatening implications.

It states, “It is noteworthy that the body neither had an autopsy nor embalmed prior to interment on the second day.

“Following the Order for Exhumation, the body was exhumed on 21/09/2023 (8 days after the burial).

“Autopsy revealed moderate to marked decomposition of organs. Apart from the superficial injury on the right forearm, no significant gross finding could be attributed to death.

“Against this background, samples were taken for toxicology. This is to determine if there was any anaphylactic reaction, substances of abuse, overdosage or common household poisoning.

“Toxicology revealed positive findings of Diphenhydramine, an anti-histamine; however, this concentration was not in a fatal or lethal range. The other analytics were unremarkable.

“In determining fatal anaphylactic shock, blood sample needs to be taken as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately, this was prevented or made impossible by the burial of the deceased on the second day. In the light of the foregoing, cause of death could not be ascertained.

“However, the possibility of a fatal anaphylactic shock (drug reaction) could be considered in view of the absence of any significant post mortem and toxicology findings.”

Mohbad passed away at the age of 27 on September 12, 2023, under mysterious circumstances and was buried the next day.