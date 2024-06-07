IMF Predicts Nigeria’s Economy to Reach $1.852 Trillion in PPP by 2029

June 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria’s economy is expected to rise to at least $1.852 trillion in Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms by 2029, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This forecast indicates a significant growth trajectory for the country’s economy over the next five years.

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in PPP terms has been increasing, projected to grow from $1.36 trillion in 2023 to $1.852 trillion in 2029. The data shows a consistent growth trend, with a notable increase of 5.5 percent expected in 2029. Additionally, the IMF forecasts Nigeria’s share of global GDP based on PPP to reach 0.78 percent by 2029, slightly up from 0.77 percent in 2023.

This steady growth in Nigeria’s PPP brings hope that the country’s economic trajectory is on a positive path. Nigeria, the fourth largest economy in Africa, has faced significant challenges in recent years, including a recession in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a decline in oil prices. However, the data suggests that Nigeria’s economy is gradually expanding and is expected to continue this trend over the next five years.

The country’s share of global GDP has remained relatively stable, fluctuating between 0.775 percent and 0.778 percent from 2024 to 2028. GDP is the most commonly used single measure of a country’s overall economic activity.

PPP is a theory in economics that suggests that in the long run, exchange rates between two currencies should adjust to equalize the prices of a basket of goods and services in each country. This implies that a unit of currency should have the same purchasing power across different countries.

The trend of Nigeria’s GDP in PPP terms over the past few years indicates a steady recovery and growth. In 2024, the country’s GDP in PPP terms stood at $1.44 trillion, increasing to $1.51 trillion in 2025, and $1.587 trillion in 2026. The growth continued in 2027, with a GDP (PPP) of $1.67 trillion, and $1.759 trillion in 2028. With this trend, Nigeria could regain its position as Africa’s largest economy, overtaking South Africa.

Bismarck Rewane, the chief executive officer of Financial Derivatives Company, has projected that Nigeria could regain its top place as Africa’s biggest economy by 2028 if it sequences its reforms rightly.(www.naija247news.com).