Hajji 2024: Saudi Arabia Arrests Seven Nigerian Pilgrims over NUSUK ID Card Infractions

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reported the arrest of seven Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia due to their failure to carry their NUSUK identity cards, as required by Saudi authorities for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, according to Daily Trust.

The absence of proper identification last year led to overcrowding by illegal pilgrims in Mina camps, depriving some Nigerians of paid-for services.

In a circular dated June 6, NAHCON’s Coordinator in Makkah, Dr. Aliyu Tanko, informed the States Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards (SMPWB) that the arrested pilgrims were detained outside their hotels. Dr. Tanko emphasized the importance of collecting and using the NUSUK ID cards to avoid arrests, especially with the upcoming month of Dhul Hijjah, urging all SMPWB’s and tour operators to ensure their pilgrims are fully aware of this requirement.

He stressed the necessity of carrying these cards at all times as they grant access to essential services during Hajj. Pilgrims can also download the NUSUK app to access digital copies of their cards.

NAHCON reminded that penalties for not having Hajj permits include a fine of SR10,000, six months’ imprisonment, deportation, and a ten-year ban from Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Tanko appealed to all SMPWB’s and tour operators to strictly adhere to these guidelines to prevent any disruptions during the pilgrimage.