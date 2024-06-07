Menu
Growth in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector decelerated to 1.49% in Q1

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Growth in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector decelerated to 1.49 percent in the first quarter of 2024, impacted by foreign exchange scarcity, shrinking consumer spending, and high borrowing costs. This represents a slight year-on-year decline from 1.61 percent in Q1 2023.

Quarter-on-quarter, the sector saw a marginal increase from 1.38 percent in Q4 2023 to 1.49 percent in Q1 2024. Experts had predicted weak growth due to ongoing challenges affecting the sector’s performance.

“The Nigerian economy has faced significant hurdles, including forex volatility, rising energy costs, and food insecurity,” said Francis Meshioye, president of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). These issues have exacerbated inflation, reducing consumer purchasing power and hindering manufacturing growth. Consequently, production levels and industry competitiveness have dropped.

Nigerian manufacturers require reliable electricity, accessible roads, functional railways, new technology, and incentives to drive growth and competitiveness. However, inadequate infrastructure, particularly in transport and power supply, hampers business operations.

Manufacturers spend 40 percent of their production costs on energy due to unreliable electricity, relying heavily on costly generators. MAN estimates the annual economic loss from inadequate power supply at N10 trillion, about two percent of Nigeria’s GDP.

Capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector is at 56.5 percent, down from 57.9 percent in 2022. The naira’s 69 percent devaluation against the dollar since FX reforms has further strained businesses, doubling production costs amid low consumer demand.

The sector’s contribution to GDP in Q1 2024 slowed to 9.98 percent, compared to 10.13 percent in the same period of 2023 but higher than 8.23 percent in Q4 2023.

Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist

