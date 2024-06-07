Four Boko Haram Commanders Surrender To Troops In Borno

June 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Four top Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters have surrendered to the combined troops Sector 2, Operation Hadin kai and hunters in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists; Baana Duguri, Momodu Fantami, Abubakar Isani and Zainami Dauda, surrendered at the outskirts of Mainok of the LGA between June 3 and 5, 2024.

Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama, Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, that the terrorists surrendered with 2 AK47 Rifles, 99 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 7 AK47 magazines, 2 hand grenades, 4 baofeng radios, 2 bandolier, 1 bag, 1 pair of ISWAP uniform and 2 motorcycles.

The terrorists, according to the reports, who revealed that they were coming from the Damboa general area, claimed that their decision to surrender was due to the severe hunger and hardship they experienced in their camp and, consequently, their unwillingness to continue with terrorism activities.(www.naija247news.com).