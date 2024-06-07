Menu
Banks & Finance

Fidelity Bank’s ₦127.1 Billion Capital Raise Starts June 20, Ends in July

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

ABUJA, June 6 – Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank (FIDELIT.LG) announced on Thursday plans to raise up to ₦127.1 billion ($88 million) through a rights issue and public share offering to comply with the central bank’s new minimum capital requirements introduced in March.

The central bank stated on Tuesday that local lenders have begun submitting plans to meet the new minimum capital thresholds, aiming to strengthen the financial system and support economic growth.

Under the new rules, commercial banks with international authorization must have at least ₦500 billion ($345 million) in capital. More than 20 Nigerian lenders will need to raise additional capital within two years to meet this requirement.

Fidelity Bank’s share sale will commence on June 20 and conclude in July. Shareholders approved the capital-raising plan in August last year. The proceeds will be invested in online infrastructure, business and regional expansion, and product distribution channels.

Recently, three of Nigeria’s top-tier lenders, Guaranty Trust Holding Plc (GTCO.LG), Access Holding (ACCESSCORP.LG), and FBN Holdings (FBNH.LG), have also announced capital-raising plans. The central bank has emphasized the need for extra buffers to handle economic shocks, support growth, and bolster resilience following significant naira devaluations since June last year.

Nigeria’s economy has struggled with high inflation and low growth for a decade. Government measures to boost growth have further fueled inflation, leading to interest rate hikes and exacerbating the cost of living crisis.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

