Fayemi Lobbying Tinubu for Ambassadorial Appointment

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, is reportedly seeking an ambassadorial appointment and has initiated a lobbying effort directed at President Bola Tinubu, according to SaharaReporters.

Sources reveal that Fayemi, accompanied by several governors and former governors, visited the Aso Villa to appeal to Tinubu for forgiveness and consideration for an appointment. Among those in attendance were Atiku Bagudu, Seyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike, and Abubakar Badaru.

Despite Fayemi’s previous declaration on January 2, 2024, where he asserted that he wouldn’t solicit appointments from Tinubu, recent developments suggest otherwise. Fayemi had expressed his willingness to support Tinubu’s administration but insisted he wouldn’t make unsolicited calls for appointments.

Efforts to reach Fayemi for comment on the matter were unsuccessful.