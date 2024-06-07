Menu
Ex-Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Gospel Singer Arrested Again, Faces Cyberstalking Charges

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Ayotunde Richards, a former member of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), has been arrested once more and detained at Ikoyi Prison. This arrest stems from alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit a felony and cyberstalking.

Ayotunde, who was previously the leader of the cleric’s backup singers, was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State, following a petition from Davidson Adejuwon, reportedly an aide to the church founder, Dr. Daniel Olukoya. The charges against Ayotunde were deemed bailable by the presiding judge, Ambrose Allagoa.

The arrest follows a petition from Adejuwon, who accused Ayotunde of cyberbullying and libelling Olukoya. Acting as counsel for Mrs. Sanni, an aide to Olukoya handling the cleric’s social media concerns, Davidson filed the petition detailing various cyberbullying and libellous claims against Olukoya.

Despite Ayotunde’s own lawsuit against Pastor Olukoya for alleged breach of his fundamental human rights, he now faces detention over a two-count charge, including conspiracy to commit a felony and cyberstalking. He will remain in Ikoyi Prison until June 13, pending a bail application hearing.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

