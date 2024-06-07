Adamawa Police Arrest Two Drug Dealers

June 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two drug dealers in Yola South Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night, June 6, 2024, said the suspects, Bilyaminu Yarima, aged 25, of Toungo Ward, Yola South, and Halilu Saidu, aged 38, of Anguwan Bako, Yola South, were arrested on Wednesday.

“The duo were arrested at Yola South market, where they illegally sell hard drugs and Indian hemp,” he stated.

“The suspects will be charged to court for their criminal activities. This arrest demonstrates the Command’s commitment to combating drug-related crimes and ensuring public’ safety in the state.”(www.naija247news.com).