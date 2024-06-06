Menu
‘Why I feel honoured to experience prison’ – Tems

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 6, 2024.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has described her ordeal in Ugandan prison as a blessing in disguise.

According to the ‘Crazy Things’ crooner, she felt honoured to have experienced prison.

Tems explained that she wouldn’t have known what prisoners were going through if she hadn’t had the experience herself.

She emphasised that her prison experience humbled her.

 

“Prison was once in a lifetime experience that I actually feel honoured to have had because otherwise, I would never have thought about these people, and to be in their presence was very humbling,” Tems told ES Magazine.

Recall that Tems and Omah Lay were arrested and charged to court and subsequently detained in prison in Uganda for making an appearance at a concert held in the country at Speke Resort, Kampala, on December 12, 2020, despite COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

They were eventually granted bail after two nights in jail.(www.naija247news.com).

