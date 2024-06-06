Stock Market Closes Higher, All Share Index rises by 0.24%

June 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose by 0.24% to close at 99,284.38 points from the previous close of 99,051.02 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.24% to close at N56.164 trillion from the previous close of N56.032 trillion, thereby gaining N132 billion.

An aggregate of 308 million units of shares were traded in 7,690 deals, valued at N4.86 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 18 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ETERNA OIL led other gainers with 9.80% growth to close at N13.45 from the previous close of N12.25.

Redstar Express and STANBIC IBTC among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.76% and 9.62% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OANDO led other price decliners as it shed 9.86% of its share price to close at N12.80 from the previous close of N14.20.

Linkage Assurance and Sovereign Trust Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.41% and 8.70% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 84 million units of its shares in 342 deals, valued at about N883 million.

OANDO traded about 52.5 million units of its shares in 847 deals, valued at N710.8 million.

GTCO traded about 10.8 million units of its shares in 269 deals, valued at about N430.7 million.