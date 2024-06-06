Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Closes Higher, All Share Index rises by 0.24%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose by 0.24% to close at 99,284.38 points from the previous close of 99,051.02 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.24% to close at N56.164 trillion from the previous close of N56.032 trillion, thereby gaining N132 billion.

An aggregate of 308 million units of shares were traded in 7,690 deals, valued at N4.86 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 18 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ETERNA OIL led other gainers with 9.80% growth to close at N13.45 from the previous close of N12.25.

Redstar Express and STANBIC IBTC among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.76% and 9.62% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OANDO led other price decliners as it shed 9.86% of its share price to close at N12.80 from the previous close of N14.20.

Linkage Assurance and Sovereign Trust Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.41% and 8.70% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 84 million units of its shares in 342 deals, valued at about N883 million.

OANDO traded about 52.5 million units of its shares in 847 deals, valued at N710.8 million.

GTCO traded about 10.8 million units of its shares in 269 deals, valued at about N430.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

