Stanbic IBTC To Award 200 University Students scholarship Nationwide

June 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than than 200 university students will receive scholarships from Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The financial services firm disclosed that the scholarship aims at relieving financial burdens and inspiring students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

To qualify, students must have a UTME score of 250 and above, at least five credits in O’Level (WAEC or NECO), and proof of admission to a Nigerian federal or state university.

Applications for the 2023/2024 university scholarship are currently ongoing and will close on Sunday, June 30, 2024, with interested students encouraged to visit www.stanbicibtc.com for more information on how to apply.

Stanbic IBTC stated that the award ceremony for the scholarship recipients would be a hybrid event, allowing participants to join either physically or virtually.

The organisation explained that the inclusive approach ensures that students, parents, and stakeholders from all regions can partake in the celebrations.

The chief executive at Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mr Demola Sogunle, emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating, “At Stanbic IBTC, we strongly believe in the transformative power of education.

“Our commitment to this cause is demonstrated through our scholarship programme, which is designed to nurture and develop the potential of Nigeria’s youth. Our mission is to provide these talented individuals with the resources and support they need to excel academically.

“We encourage eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity by applying to our programme. This step could be the key to unlocking their academic aspirations and achieving their goals.”

“Our efforts aim at equipping young people with knowledge, inspiring innovation, and fostering a spirit of leadership, ensuring they have the necessary tools and support to make positive changes in their communities and beyond,” he added. (www.naija247news.com).