Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

Stanbic IBTC To Award 200 University Students scholarship Nationwide

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 6, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than than 200 university students will receive scholarships from Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The financial services firm disclosed that the scholarship aims at relieving financial burdens and inspiring students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

To qualify, students must have a UTME score of 250 and above, at least five credits in O’Level (WAEC or NECO), and proof of admission to a Nigerian federal or state university.

Applications for the 2023/2024 university scholarship are currently ongoing and will close on Sunday, June 30, 2024, with interested students encouraged to visit www.stanbicibtc.com for more information on how to apply.

Stanbic IBTC stated that the award ceremony for the scholarship recipients would be a hybrid event, allowing participants to join either physically or virtually.

The organisation explained that the inclusive approach ensures that students, parents, and stakeholders from all regions can partake in the celebrations.

The chief executive at Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mr Demola Sogunle, emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating, “At Stanbic IBTC, we strongly believe in the transformative power of education.

“Our commitment to this cause is demonstrated through our scholarship programme, which is designed to nurture and develop the potential of Nigeria’s youth. Our mission is to provide these talented individuals with the resources and support they need to excel academically.

“We encourage eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity by applying to our programme. This step could be the key to unlocking their academic aspirations and achieving their goals.”

“Our efforts aim at equipping young people with knowledge, inspiring innovation, and fostering a spirit of leadership, ensuring they have the necessary tools and support to make positive changes in their communities and beyond,” he added. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
MTN Foundation Opens Applications For 2024 Undergraduate Scholarship
Next article
Discos Generates N293bn Revenue
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NDLEA arrests intending pilgrims with cocaine consignments in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the National Drug Law...

FG To Suspend Tariff, Import Duty On Staple Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Others To Ease Inflation

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian government has unveiled a...

”I moved to Lagos to conduct my business” – Cubana Chief Priest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu...

Missing Abuja nurse found by police, admitted to hospital

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 28-year-old nurse, Lucy Likeh, who...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDLEA arrests intending pilgrims with cocaine consignments in Lagos

CrimeWatch 0
June 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the National Drug Law...

FG To Suspend Tariff, Import Duty On Staple Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Others To Ease Inflation

Food Inflation 0
June 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian government has unveiled a...

”I moved to Lagos to conduct my business” – Cubana Chief Priest

Lifestyle News 0
June 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NDLEA arrests intending pilgrims with cocaine consignments in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0