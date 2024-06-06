Menu
Nigeria’s Current Account Balance Rises by $1.43b — IMF

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria’s current account balance has experienced a surplus of $1.432bn in 2024, according to a report by the International Monetary Fund, IMF.

The report, ”World Economic Outlook Database”, noted that the increase in the federal government’s account for the period, was an improvement from the $1.21bn surplus recorded in 2023.

The improvement was attributed to the country’s growing gross national savings and investment.

In 2024, Nigeria’s gross national savings increased to 26.32 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, up from 24.61 per cent in 2023. Total investment also rose to 25.75 per cent of GDP in 2024, compared to 24.28 per cent in 2023, according to the report.

A country’s current account balance represents the combined total of its trade balance, net income, direct transfers, and asset income, providing a comprehensive picture of its international economic transactions.

It reflects the balance between exports and imports, income earned and paid, and asset increases or decreases.

A positive balance indicates a net lending position, while a negative balance indicates a net borrowing position.

The IMF data provides a positive outlook for Nigeria’s economic growth and stability, indicating a growing economy with increasing investment and savings.

This trend is expected to continue, driving economic growth and stability in the region.

The development comes as the country grapples with the aftermath of subsidies removal by President Bola Tinubu in May, 2023.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
