NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates to N1,488.60/$1 at the Official Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian currency depreciated against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) on Wednesday, June 5.

The value of forex transactions executed at the spot market yesterday, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, decreased by 48.7 per cent or $31.56 million to $205.43 million from the preceding session’s $236.99 million.

This took a toll on the Naira, which 0.8 per cent or N11.65 against the greenback to settle at N1,488.60/$1, in contrast to Tuesday’s closing value of N1,476.95/$1.

Also, the domestic currency traded flat against the US Dollar in the parallel market on Wednesday at N1,500/$1.

However, the domestic currency maintained stability against the Pound Sterling and the Euro in the official market at midweek, closing unchanged at N1,879.89/£1 and N1,604.70/€1, respectively. (www.naija247news.com).

Nigeria’s Current Account Balance Rises by $1.43b — IMF
MTN Foundation Opens Applications For 2024 Undergraduate Scholarship
