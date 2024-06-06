MTN Foundation Opens Applications For 2024 Undergraduate Scholarship

June 6, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The MTN Foundation announced on Wednesday the opening of its 2024 Scholarship Program, dedicated to aiding Nigerian students in their academic pursuits. The Executive Director, MTN Foundation, Ms Odunayo Sanya, said in a statement that the scholarship offered support through three specialised scholarships; the first two categories being students in Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) and blind students.

Sanya said that the third category of the scholarship was for the top 10 highest-scoring candidates in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across various disciplines. She said that these allowances would provide sustained financial assistance and capacity building opportunities for scholars until graduation, as long as recipients maintained a minimum CGPA of 3.5.

’’Education is pivotal for national progress, and the MTN Foundation is unwavering in its commitment to empowering every Nigerian student to achieve academic excellence.

‘’By expanding scholarship opportunities, particularly for blind students, the foundation is making a strategic investment not just in individuals, but in cultivating a more inclusive and diverse generation of leaders and innovators who will shape a better future for Nigeria,’’ she said.

The executive director said that this year, the MTN Foundation had taken a step forward in its commitment to inclusivity by expanding the number of scholarships available to blind students from 60 to 100. Sanya said that this demonstrated its dedication to broadening opportunities and reaffirmed its pledge to support a diverse group of students and ensure that more individuals had access to the resources they needed to succeed academically.

The executive director said that the MTN Scholarship Program was launched in 2010, and has empowered 4,949 Nigerian students in the past twelve years. She said that this financial support had been instrumental in helping the students pursue their academic goals and contribute to the nation’s success.

Candidates who meet the specified criteria are encouraged to visit mtn.ng/scholarships to apply before the deadline on June 12, 2024. (www.naija247news.com).