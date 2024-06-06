Missing Abuja nurse found by police, admitted to hospital

June 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 28-year-old nurse, Lucy Likeh, who was declared missing in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has been found by the police.

Likeh went missing after visiting Zuba motor park in the FCT to waybill a parcel to her friend in Minna, Niger State last Friday.

Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the development to punch said the nurse was found and taken to the hospital for medical examination by the Utako Police Division.

“The lady (Lucy Likeh) has been found and taken to the hospital by the Utako Police Division where her family had earlier reported a case of a missing person,” she said.

“Details will be communicated to you later. We are proactive, and we urge the public to trust the police with information.” (www.naija247news.com).