”I moved to Lagos to conduct my business” – Cubana Chief Priest

June 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chief Priest has opened up on what made him move his business from the South-East to Lagos.

He revealed, during an interview with BBC Igbo, that the insecurity in the South-East made him relocate his business from there to Lagos.

The socialite added that some of the perpetrators of these crimes are usually being aided and abetted by the locals.

“There is widespread hunger in the South-East. It is our own community members who provide criminals with information.

“Our people began targeting the wealthy, so the wealthy stopped returning home during festivities. That’s why I moved to Lagos to conduct my business.” (www.naija247news.com).