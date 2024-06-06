‘I have over N100m in Heritage Bank’ – Mercy Eke cries out

June 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Following the revocation of the operating licence of Heritage Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, reality star Mercy Eke has cried out for help, saying she has over N100 million in her account with the bank.

Eke explained that she opened the account because the bank sponsored the fourth edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show which she won.

She also blamed her account manager for “luring” her to fix her money at the bank despite being aware of the issues with the bank.

On her X handle Thursday, Eke wrote: “I really don’t no how to react about this … I have been hoping for the best .. thinking there’s a way out…. [Hash tag] HeritageBank.”

Taking to the comment section, a fan asked, “Omg Lambo hope you don’t have acct with them?” to which Eke replied, “I do… and have above 100m with them.”

Another fan asked, “Why did you open an account with them in the first place?” and the reality star replied, “That was the bank that sponsored Bbn during my set, for them to pay our money we were advised to open an account with them… stupid me went ahead and funded the account … don’t worry I’m full of regrets right now.”

A concerned fan asked, “What is your account manager saying?”

Mercy Eke responded, “She lured me into fixing my money, knowing fully well there’s been issues with the bank … I don’t have words for her, I blame myself.”

The reality star also disclosed that she has submitted a notice to the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Commission in a bid to retrieve her money.

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Commission recently commenced the liquidation process of Heritage Bank with verification and payment of the bank depositors.

However, the NDIC stated that the refund would begin with those with N5 million and below.(www.naija247news.com).