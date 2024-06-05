U.S. Politicians Urge Biden to Secure Release of Binance Employee Held in Nigeria

Several United States politicians have urged President Joe Biden and the hostage affairs unit to facilitate the return of Binance employee Tigran Gambaryan, who has been detained in Nigeria for over three months on charges of money laundering and tax evasion.

In a June 4 letter addressed to President Biden, Secretary Antony Blinken, and Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger D. Carstens, 12 U.S. politicians emphasized that Gambaryan remains “wrongfully detained” by the Nigerian government and called for immediate action to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

“We fear for his life. Immediate action is essential to ensure his safety and preserve his life. We must act swiftly before it is too late.”

The politicians specifically requested the involvement of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs in Gambaryan’s case, highlighting that the charges against him, including money laundering and tax evasion, are “baseless” and part of an alleged coercion tactic by Nigerian authorities to extort Binance.

Gambaryan, who heads Binance’s financial crime compliance division, traveled to Nigeria on Feb. 26 to address the country’s compliance issues with Binance. After two meetings, Nigerian authorities detained him, and he has since been held in Kuje Prison, known for its harsh conditions. He has tested positive for malaria, and a court order for private medical treatment has not been followed.

Gambaryan was denied bail on May 18, and after failing to appear in a scheduled court hearing on May 22, he reappeared in court the next day in a noticeably diminished physical state, ultimately collapsing to the floor.

U.S. politicians also reported that Gambaryan has been denied private meetings with his legal team without the presence of Nigerian authorities and armed guards. Before joining Binance, Gambaryan was a federal agent with the Internal Revenue Service for ten years.

