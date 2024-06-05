Three Dies In Rivers Tanker Explosion

June 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead in a tragic tanker explosion that happened in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The tragic explosion happened on Tuesday morning at the Obiri-Ikwerre area of Obio/Akpor LGA.

It was gathered that a truck conveying gas cylinders had fallen on the Obiri-Ikwerre interchange and burst into flames.

It was gathered that when the fire started three of the cylinders exploded creating panic and worsening the fire.

It was learned that residents of Rumuosi and Ozuoba in the LGA, were rattled with unusual sounds which many mistook for dynamite or strong explosives.

The tanker, believed to be carrying many cylinders of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), overturned and exploded while attempting to navigate round roundabout at the said interchange along the East-West Road.

Sources said the explosion spread fire to a salon car with a passenger, adding that many persons were burnt but that three people died.

The source said that firefighters arrived at the scene put out the raging fire and condoned off the section of the road where the incident happened with police and other sister agencies helping to divert traffic.

The source, who did not want his name in print, said the driver of the truck narrowly escaped harm, fleeing the scene just moments before the explosion.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said three people died in the incident.(www.naija247news.com).

