Suspected Phone Snatchers Kills Army Officer In Kaduna State

June 5, 2024.
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Suspected phone snatchers have hacked to death, a Nigerian soldier, Lt. IM Abubakar in Kaduna State.
The deceased was killed in the Unguwan Sarki area of Kaduna metropolis during the week.
A popular counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama disclosed this in a Twitter post.
Makama described Abubakar as a talented officer.
He said, “Lt IM Abubakar(Isa) A Young Talented Army Officer Was Killed By Phone Snatchers on His Way Home In Unguwan Sarki, Kaduna. May his soul rest in peace.” (www.naija247news.com).
