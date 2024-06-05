Suspected Phone Snatchers Kills Army Officer In Kaduna State

June 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected phone snatchers have hacked to death, a Nigerian soldier, Lt. IM Abubakar in Kaduna State.

The deceased was killed in the Unguwan Sarki area of Kaduna metropolis during the week.

A popular counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama disclosed this in a Twitter post.

Makama described Abubakar as a talented officer.

He said, “Lt IM Abubakar(Isa) A Young Talented Army Officer Was Killed By Phone Snatchers on His Way Home In Unguwan Sarki, Kaduna. May his soul rest in peace.” (www.naija247news.com).

