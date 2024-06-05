Suspect in the case of two missing ladies in Aba, wanted in UK for sexual assault

June 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo, the prime suspect in the case of two missing ladies, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh, is wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

It was earlier reported that Celine and her Ghanaian friend, Afiba, have been missing after they travelled from Port Harcourt to Aba, Abia State to see Andrew after connecting with him on Facebook.

The suspect was allegedly killed while trying to evade arrest.

According to a report by BuckinghamshireLive, dated March 2023, Andrew, 51, also known as Andrew Ochekwo is wanted by Thames Valley Police following the incident which occurred in June 2019.

He is described as being 5ft7in tall and of heavy build.

He also has a small scar on his left eyebrow.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for the public’s help to find him.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rob Buchanan, based at Milton Keynes police station, said:

“Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Andrew Ucheckwo but we are now appealing for the public’s help. If you see him, do not approach him and call 999, or if you know where he is or may have seen him previously please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43190173124.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related