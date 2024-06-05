Home Markets & Investing Nigeria Stock Exchange Stock Market Sheds N38bn, All Share Index Drops by 0.07%

Stock Market Sheds N38bn, All Share Index Drops by 0.07%

By
Azonuchechi Chukwu
-

June 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sell-offs in Tier-one banking stocks on Tuesday extended losses on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) stock market capitalisation by 0.07 per cent.

Notably, investors lost N38 billion or 0.07 per cent, as the market capitalisation which opened at N56.069 trillion, closed at N56.031 trillion.

The All-Share Index also closed 0.07 per cent or 68 points lower to settle at 99,051.02, compared to 99,118.86 posted in the previous session.

Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return fell to 32.47 per cent.

Losses in Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, United Bank For Africa(UBA), Fidelity, Wema Bank, Transnational Corporation, United Capital, among other declined equities underpinned the market’s weak performance.

In reaction, Analysts at United Capital Plc predicted mixed sentiments amongst investors to persist in the local equities market.

“On one hand, we expect pockets of buy-interests in the market, as market participants take positions in fundamentally sound stock given their low prices.

“Nevertheless, we still anticipate that the high returns in the fixed-income market will continue to negatively impact the equities market as investors switch,” the analysts added.

Meanwhile, the market breadth closed negative with 22 losers and 17 gainers on the floor of the Exchange.

On the losers’ table, Tantalizers led by 10 per cent to close at 45k, International Energy Insurance trailed by 9.71 per cent to close at N1.58 per share.

UPDC Real Estate Investment lost 9.70 per cent to close at N1.21, Unity Bank shed 9.42 per cent to close at N1.25 and Chams declined by 6.67 per cent to close at N1.40 per share.

Conversely, Nigeria Breweries led the gainers table by 10 per cent to close at N28.60, Presco Plc followed closely by 9.99 per cent to settle at N293.90 per share.

Oando Plc rose by 9.65 per cent to close at N14.20, RTBriscoe gained 9.62 per cent to close at 57k and Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc added 9.09 per cent to close at 48k per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 46.19 per cent.

A total of 347.39 million shares valued at N7.66 billion were exchanged in 8,122 deals, as against 349.59 million shares valued at N5.24 billion exchanged in 8,082 deals recorded in the previous session.

Veritas Kapital, again led the activity chart in volume with 59.17 million shares valued at N40.22 million, followed by Fidelity with 48.12 million shares worth N468.23 million.

Oando sold 27.96 million shares valued at N397.02 million, Unity Bank traded 20.53 million valued at N25.92 million and UBA transacted 19.78 million shares worth N418.86 million to lead the chart in value.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous articleD’banj honours Don Jazzy as he invites him to his 20th anniversary dinner
Next articleNaira Appreciates to N1,475/$ in Parallel Market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
https://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.
Twitter

RELATED ARTICLES

©

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading