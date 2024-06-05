Menu
Seven Persons Rescued In Niger Collapsed Mining Site

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has rescued seven persons at a collapsed mining site, which occurred on Monday in Galadima Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, said this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that first responders had already been deployed to the scene of the incident, adding that the rescue mission was in collaboration with the mining company.

According to reports, 30 people were said to be trapped in the pit in a mining site operated by African Minerals and Logistics Ltd.

NAN further reports that Alhaji Abdullahi Arah, the Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), had said that the cause of the collapse was as a result of the heavy downpour which softened the soil.

The minister said that the swift action was a demonstration of the commitment of the government to mitigate the adverse impact of the incident, and rescue those still trapped in the rubble.

“Upon learning of the incident, we mobilised our Federal Mines Officer (FMO) and officials of the Mines Inspectorate to the site.

“In collaboration with the mining company, we have rescued seven victims, some with injuries. Rescue operations with excavators are ongoing to ensure we avert loss of lives,” he said.

According to the statement, the minister recently announced a policy on the mandatory arrangements of remedial measures for mining pits as part of the criteria for applying for mining licences.

The move was aimed at minimising incidents such as the collapse of the mining site in Niger.

It said that the minister was actively monitoring the situation at the mining site

He assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s resolve to investigate the remote causes of the disaster to prevent a recurrence. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
