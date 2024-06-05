Menu
Nigeria Could Gain $34 Billion by 2030 from Achieving WHO Malaria Goals, Study Finds

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Economic Impact of Achieving WHO Malaria Goals in Nigeria and Africa

Nigeria could see a significant economic boost, equating to a quarter of the anticipated $142.7 billion cumulative output benefit by 2030 for malaria-endemic countries if the World Health Organization (WHO) goals are met, according to a study. Researchers at Oxford Economics Africa report that Africa’s most populous country alone would experience a $34 billion increase in gross domestic product (GDP) over this period due to enhanced productivity and reduced health-related costs.

Africa would capture 88% of the total benefit across the 85 nations afflicted by malaria. The WHO aims to reduce both the incidence and mortality of malaria by 90% within the next six years. Despite the promise of recently released vaccines, progress has slowed due to decreased funding and the need for new solutions to counter growing resistance to existing treatments.

“People who fall sick from malaria, particularly young children, require rapid treatment and care,” the researchers stated in the report released by Malaria No More UK and the RBM Partnership to End Malaria. “This is often paid for through out-of-pocket expenditure, increasing the burden of unpaid care on families, primarily mothers, which hinders their economic engagement.”

Sub-Saharan Africa suffers the vast majority of the nearly 620,000 annual malaria deaths, with bed nets and indoor insecticide spraying being primary preventive measures. Despite the WHO 2030 malaria goals being off-track, eight African countries, including Ghana, Cameroon, and Malawi, have integrated newly approved malaria vaccines into their childhood immunization programs, with at least 10 more countries expected to follow this year.

The research indicates that a 10% reduction in malaria cases could result in a 0.11 percentage-point increase in annual GDP growth per capita. Trade would also benefit, with Nigeria’s exports expected to rise by $4.8 billion over the period if malaria incidence drops. Additionally, achieving the malaria reduction target could generate an extra $31 billion in exports for the most affected African countries, with G7 countries, the US, and the UK also seeing increases of nearly $4 billion, $1.5 billion, and $450 million, respectively.

Africa faces the additional challenge of climate change, which, despite the region’s minimal contribution to the problem, exacerbates the spread of infectious diseases and complicates malaria pattern predictions. The international vaccine alliance Gavi will publish its funding needs on June 20, marking its first fundraising effort with two available vaccines.

“The analysis shows that investing in malaria control and elimination programs doesn’t just save lives — it’s also economically smart for malaria-endemic countries and their international partners,” the researchers concluded.

Previous article
Fidelity Bank Plc Undertakes a ₦29.6bn Rights Issue And ₦97.5bn Public Offer
Next article
U.S. Politicians Urge Biden to Secure Release of Binance Employee Held in Nigeria
Godwin Okafor
