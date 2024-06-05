Lagos State Police Arrest 32 Year Old Woman For Child Maltreatment

June 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a 32-year-old woman, Funmi Faith, for allegedly mistreating a female child.

The arrest was announced by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after an X user had shared the video asking for help rescuing a female child who was being maltreated.

A voice in the video condemned the treatment as “dehumanising” and appealed to the Lagos State government for intervention. The voice said, “Mummy Mariam this is bad, It is dehumanising. You can’t treat this girl like this.

“I am giving the Lagos State government this video, this is dehumanising.”

According to Hundeyin, Faith was arrested by officers from Oke-odo Division on Tuesday.

The child has been placed in the care of the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development for proper care and shelter.

The statement said, “The woman captured in a now viral video maltreating a female child, 32-year-old Funmi Faith, has been arrested.

“She was arrested by police officers from Oke-odo Division yesterday, Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

“Meanwhile, the child has been handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development for proper care and shelter.”(www.naija247news.com).

