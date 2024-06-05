Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Lagos State Police Arrest 32 Year Old Woman For Child Maltreatment

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a 32-year-old woman, Funmi Faith, for allegedly mistreating a female child.

The arrest was announced by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after an X user had shared the video asking for help rescuing a female child who was being maltreated.

A voice in the video condemned the treatment as “dehumanising” and appealed to the Lagos State government for intervention. The voice said, “Mummy Mariam this is bad, It is dehumanising. You can’t treat this girl like this.

“I am giving the Lagos State government this video, this is dehumanising.”

According to Hundeyin, Faith was arrested by officers from Oke-odo Division on Tuesday.

The child has been placed in the care of the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development for proper care and shelter.

The statement said, “The woman captured in a now viral video maltreating a female child, 32-year-old Funmi Faith, has been arrested.

“She was arrested by police officers from Oke-odo Division yesterday, Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

“Meanwhile, the child has been handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development for proper care and shelter.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigerian Banks Submit Recapitalization Plans Amid New Capital Requirements
Next article
Harrysong Ex-Wife Alexer Peres Joins Nollywood
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Cubana Chief Priest Naira Abuse Case Adjourned to June 25

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal High Court in Lagos...

Harrysong Ex-Wife Alexer Peres Joins Nollywood

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of...

Nigerian Banks Submit Recapitalization Plans Amid New Capital Requirements

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian lenders have begun submitting plans...

Presidential Committee Proposes Bold Fiscal Reforms to Revitalize Nigeria’s Economy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Taiwo Oyedele-led Presidential Committee on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Cubana Chief Priest Naira Abuse Case Adjourned to June 25

Lifestyle News 0
June 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal High Court in Lagos...

Harrysong Ex-Wife Alexer Peres Joins Nollywood

Lifestyle News 0
June 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of...

Nigerian Banks Submit Recapitalization Plans Amid New Capital Requirements

Banking institutions 0
June 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian lenders have begun submitting plans...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Cubana Chief Priest Naira Abuse Case Adjourned to June 25

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0