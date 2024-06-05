Harrysong Ex-Wife Alexer Peres Joins Nollywood

June 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of singer Harrysong, has joined the movie industry months after a messy separation from the singer.

Actress and producer, Destiny Etiko recently shared a clip of Peres on the set of the upcoming thriller, announcing her entry into Nollywood.

She captioned the video, “On set of Destiny Etiko Production. Meet my beautiful melanin @AlexerPeres, welcome on board my darling.”(www.naija247news.com).

