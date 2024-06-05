Harrysong Ex-Wife Alexer Peres Joins Nollywood

June 5, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of singer Harrysong, has joined the movie industry months after a messy separation from the singer.
Actress and producer, Destiny Etiko recently shared a clip of Peres on the set of the upcoming thriller, announcing her entry into Nollywood.
She captioned the video, “On set of Destiny Etiko Production. Meet my beautiful melanin @AlexerPeres, welcome on board my darling.”(www.naija247news.com).
