Lifestyle News

Harrysong Ex-Wife Alexer Peres Joins Nollywood

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of singer Harrysong, has joined the movie industry months after a messy separation from the singer.

Actress and producer, Destiny Etiko recently shared a clip of Peres on the set of the upcoming thriller, announcing her entry into Nollywood.

She captioned the video, "On set of Destiny Etiko Production. Meet my beautiful melanin @AlexerPeres, welcome on board my darling."

Lagos State Police Arrest 32 Year Old Woman For Child Maltreatment
Cubana Chief Priest Naira Abuse Case Adjourned to June 25
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
