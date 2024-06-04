Stock Market plunges by 0.18% as 17 stocks shed weight

June 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Monday plunged by 0.18% as 17 stocks led by ETRANZACT shed weight

The All Share Index dropped by 0.18% to close at 99,118.86 points from the previous close of 99,300.38 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.18% to close at N56.070 trillion from the previous close of N56.172 trillion, thereby shedding N102 billion.

An aggregate of 349.6 million units of shares were traded in 8,082 deals, valued at N5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 23 equities emerged as gainers against 17 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Cornerstone Insurance and DEAPCAP led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N2.09 and N0.44 and from the previous close of N1.90 and N0.40 respectively.

OANDO and VERITALS KAPITAL among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.75% and 8.47% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ETRAZANCT led other price decliners as it shed 9.82% of its share price to close at N5.05 from N5.60.

Unity Bank and Jaiz Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.80% and 9.65% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 47.6 million units of its shares in 392 deals, valued at N1.89 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 46 million units of its shares in 744 deals, valued at N796 million.(www.naija247news.com).

