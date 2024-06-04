Menu
NAF Airstrikes Reportedly destroys Terrorists’ Camps In Kaduna, Katsina

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 4, 2024.

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, says the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch and Hadarin Daji have eliminated terrorists’ enclaves, killing scores in Kaduna and Katsina States.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on terrorists’ enclave in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State between May 30 and May 31, yielded the requisite outcome.

He said the strikes were executed at the stronghold of the infamous terrorist, Buharinyadi, situated at Bula Forest area in Giwa LGA of the state.

The strikes, he said, prompted by painstaking Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, IRS, operations conducted in the targeted vicinity where several clusters of thatched roofed huts within compounds were observed amid thick vegetation.

Gabkwet said the surveillance also confirmed a substantial presence of armed terrorists loitering around the huts, and over 13 motorcycles were seen tucked under a large umbrella tree.

He added that targeted exploitation of multiple sources revealed that the terrorists at the location were responsible for most of the attacks and kidnappings in several communities within Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Giwa LGAs.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched its available air assets to strike the location.

“Overhead the location, scores of terrorists were sighted and subsequently struck, bringing effective and maximum damage on the targets and their equipment.

“Following a tip that some of the surviving terrorists had relocated 500 meters west of the interdicted location, a follow up strike was immediately conducted, with a post-strike Battle Damage Assessment revealing the neutralisation of several terrorists and their hideouts engulfed in flames,” he said.

The NAF spokesman said that similar air strikes were also carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji on June 2, at Zango Hill in Kankara LGA of Katsina State.

He said that intelligence revealed that the location, which had a cluster of huts and zinc roofed structures with multiple human and livestock movements, was being used by a terrorist’s kingpin, Alhaji Iliya and his cohorts.

Gwabket said that air interdiction was conducted over the location to decimate the terrorists, destroy their weapons and mobility.

“After the strike, Battle Damage Assessment footages and feedback received revealed that the strikes were successful as several terrorists were eliminated and their structures engulfed in flames.

“The NAF, in collaboration with surface forces, will continue to sustain domination of the battlespace through extensive situational awareness, constant patrols, and targeted interdiction of terrorists’ safe havens within its various areas of responsibility.

“Still, a whole-of-society approach remains a key factor in the ongoing efforts to minimize the threats posed by criminal elements,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

I am not a politician and I am not in government – Toyin Abraham
