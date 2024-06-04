Meghan Markle Embraces New Nigerian Title with Heartfelt Letter

June 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Meghan Markle recently expressed her deep gratitude for a traditional Yoruba name bestowed upon her during a special trip to Nigeria. In an emotional letter, she wrote, “I treasure the name and appreciate your trust in me to carry it with grace and dignity.”

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Iwo, where Meghan received the honour of a traditional chieftainship from Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo. Along with the title, she was given the Yoruba name Adetokunbo.

Reflecting on the significance of this visit, Meghan’s letter to Oba Akanbi, first reported by the Western Post, emphasized her deep connection to her Nigerian heritage: “Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children. We look forward to coming back home one day.”

During their stay, the Sussexes also engaged in various charitable activities, aligning with the mission of their foundation, Archewell. They visited a local school, with Meghan sharing her reflections with People magazine about the potential she saw in the students. Prince Harry echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of their ground-level involvement.

Their visit also marked a partnership between Archewell and the Geanco Foundation to support surgical missions, maternal health, and scholarships for young female victims of terrorism in Nigeria. Meghan highlighted their goal to “show up, do good,” and their commitment to using their platform to uplift and unite communities.(www.naija247news.com).

