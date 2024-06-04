I am not a politician and I am not in government – Toyin Abraham

June 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi took to her X to reply some Nigerians who have queried her for supporting President Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

Recall that after the election, Toyin made a post saying she met with the then incoming President and that he shared some of his ideas with her on how he plans to solve some of the issues bedeviling the country.

As Nigerians were battling with the effects of the ongoing strike, one took to X to state that hopefully Toyin will someday divulge the ideas the President shared with her on how he planned to solve the different issues facing Nigeria.

Responding, Toyin said she was promised good governance and happiness for everyone. She pointed out that if things didn’t go as planned, why should she be the one to suffer the brunt.

When asked if she believes the Tinubu administration has failed Nigerians, Toyin said she has since faced her career as an actress and that she is not a politician and not in government.

She added that she regrets making her political choice open during the elections. (www.naija247news.com).

