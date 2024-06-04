Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Economy: Afreximbank to boost industrialisation in Imo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

President and Chairman Board of Directors, AFREXIMBANK, Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah is disturbed over the non compliance with globally acceptable standards which according to him, had become a formidable obstacle to access regional and international trade for Africa.

Noting the economic and political consequences of this on African economy, Oramah said, “the AFREXIMBANK had since taken up the challenge to break this barrier to improve the economic fortunes of African nations”.

He stated this at the commencement ceremony of the Africa Quality Assurance Centre(AQAC), Imo State project development held at Umuowa in the Ngor Okpala Council Area of the state.

According to him, “the project which was first commissioned in Ogun State in December 2022 and the second being constructed in Imo State would expand intra-African trade, adding that the AFREXIMBANK had commenced collaborations with some relevance institutions to harmonize standards and also influence industrial standards”.

Represented by the Executive Vice President, intra-African Trade and Export Development, AFREXIMBANK, Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Prof. Oramah said, “The EU is a major destination of our export and we are prepared to ensure that made in Africa goods reach international standards.”

He explained that Imo was chosen for the second phase of the project because of its central location in both the South South and South East regions coupled with its agricultural potentials which gives it a comparative advantage in both agricultural and industrial development.

He commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his commitment to the project which he said was indicative of his preparedness to re-brand Imo as an industrial destination.

In her address earlier, the Director, of Export Development, AFREXIMBANK, Oluranti Doherty assured that the bank was intent to allow Imo to take her pride of place as a major export zone.

She also commended Governor Uzodimma for his tenacity and support to realize the project.

Governor Uzodimma who later unfolded the module hailed the President and members of the Board of AFREXIMBANK for their wisdom to act as a catalyst by providing homegrown solutions for trade in Africa.

“It is a wonderful initiative and the Nigerian National Development Plan is in support of this project. My administration is activating business opportunities to create jobs for our people and your decision to site this project in Imo will be justified.”

The governor while pledging the support of the government and people of Imo State to the project extolled the bank for once more including Imo in the global map saying “we will not take your bank for granted because by choosing Imo for this project is something we will forever cherish.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
CBN clears OPay, Kuda, others to resume new customer onboarding
Next article
African Countries Must Prioritise building Balanced And Resilient Debt Portfolio – Cardoso
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

African Countries Must Prioritise building Balanced And Resilient Debt Portfolio – Cardoso

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor of the Central Bank of...

CBN clears OPay, Kuda, others to resume new customer onboarding

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Stock Market plunges by 0.18% as 17 stocks shed weight

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian stock market on Monday plunged...

“National Assembly Steps in to Mediate Labour-Government Negotiations”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Following the withdrawal of Labour from the Tripartite Committee...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

African Countries Must Prioritise building Balanced And Resilient Debt Portfolio – Cardoso

Economy 0
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor of the Central Bank of...

CBN clears OPay, Kuda, others to resume new customer onboarding

Banks & Finance 0
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Stock Market plunges by 0.18% as 17 stocks shed weight

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian stock market on Monday plunged...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

African Countries Must Prioritise building Balanced And Resilient Debt Portfolio –...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0