Nigeria

Deputy Commissioner of Police slumps, dies at Force HQ

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abubakar Mohammed Guri, reportedly slumped and died on Monday 3rd June.

Sources said the late DCP who was in his uniform, slumped on his seat in his office.

He was rushed to the Clinic inside Police headquarters for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.

No official reasons have been given for the death of the officer who was said to have looked hale and hearty and exchanged pleasantries with officers and staff of the Mopol department when he reported for duty. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
