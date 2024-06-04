Menu
Lifestyle News

D’banj honours Don Jazzy as he invites him to his 20th anniversary dinner

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran music star, D’banj warms hearts as he shares video showing the moment he visited his former label mate, Don Jazzy to honour him with an invite to his 20th anniversary dinner.

Recall that the ‘Koko master’ recently celebrated 20 years in the music industry.

In a post on his Instagram page, he revealed that he recently visited Don Jazzy to invite him to his 20th anniversary dinner.

He stated that meeting up with him brought back memories of nostalgia of the milestones they have shared together.

A video he shared showed the moment he handed the invitation to him along with other gift items.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“My 20 year journey cannot be complete without It’s @donjazzy again! Giving him the invite to my anniversary dinner was a moment filled with nostalgia . As we both celebrate 20 years in the industry, I’m reminded of the countless memories and milestones we’ve shared together. Here’s to two decades of brotherhood, entertainment, and unwavering support. Love you always, Brother! OooSHeeeee”.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
