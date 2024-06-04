CBN Denies Plan To Revoke Licences Of Unity Bank, Polaris Bank, Keystone

June 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has denied plans to revoke the licenses of Unity Bank, Polaris Bank, and Keystone Bank.

“The content is fake and not from the CBN.”

Online reports had claimed that the apex bank would terminate the licenses of the three banks, following the revocation of Heritage Bank’s license.

However, the CBN has debunked this claim in a post on its social media handles, stating that it has no plans to do so.

Naija247news earlier reported that CBN had revoked Heritage Bank’s license, citing the bank’s inability to improve its financial performance.

“The Board and Management of the bank have not been able to improve the bank’s financial performance, a situation which constitutes a threat to financial stability,” the bank said.

The CBN added that Heritage Bank had not shown any prospects of recovery, making the revocation of its license necessary.(www.naija247news.com).

